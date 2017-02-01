Kenya: Varsity Students in Demos to D...

Kenya: Varsity Students in Demos to Demand End to Lecturers Strike

Read more: AllAfrica.com

University of Nairobi students have staged demonstrations to demand for speedy resolution of the ongoing strike by the lecturers which enters its second week Thursday. In Nairobi, students from UoN's Main campus, Chiromo and Kabete campus expressed displeasure with the slow pace at which the matter was being resolved, urging the Education Ministry to move with speed to address issues raised by the lectures on the 2013-2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement .

Chicago, IL

