Kenya urged to embrace green technologies to enhance air quality

Massive investments in green technologies will not only strengthen Kenya's resilience to climate change but also boost air quality in cities and rural towns, an expert told Xinhua on Monday. Duncan Onyango, a senior lecturer at the University of Nairobi's department of environmental and biosystems engineering, said that Kenya's clean air status will only be sustained if the government and industry make deliberate efforts to reduce over-reliance on fossil fuels.

