Kenya urged to embrace green technologies to enhance air quality
Massive investments in green technologies will not only strengthen Kenya's resilience to climate change but also boost air quality in cities and rural towns, an expert told Xinhua on Monday. Duncan Onyango, a senior lecturer at the University of Nairobi's department of environmental and biosystems engineering, said that Kenya's clean air status will only be sustained if the government and industry make deliberate efforts to reduce over-reliance on fossil fuels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC