Kenya urged to embrace green technolo...

Kenya urged to embrace green technologies to enhance air quality

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Massive investments in green technologies will not only strengthen Kenya's resilience to climate change but also boost air quality in cities and rural towns, an expert told Xinhua on Monday. Duncan Onyango, a senior lecturer at the University of Nairobi's department of environmental and biosystems engineering, said that Kenya's clean air status will only be sustained if the government and industry make deliberate efforts to reduce over-reliance on fossil fuels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,429 • Total comments across all topics: 278,648,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC