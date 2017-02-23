Kenya: U.S. Lawmakers Urge Govt to Reconsider Weapons Deal

Five members of the US Congress are urging the Kenyan government to reconsider a proposed sh43 billion purchase of 12 armed aircraft and related elements intended for use in Somalia against Al-Shabaab. Four Republicans, joined by a Democratic member of the Congressional Black Caucus, suggested on Tuesday in a letter to Nairobi's envoy to Washington that the potential deal appears to be a bad deal for Kenya.

