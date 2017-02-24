Kenya: Two Senators Removed From Watc...

Kenya: Two Senators Removed From Watchdog Committee

2 hrs ago

Political interests ahead of the next general elections have been blamed for the removal of two senators from a powerful watchdog committee that is a thorn in the flesh of governors, due to its revelations that they are engaged in massive wastage of public funds. Nyamira Senator Kennedy Mong'are has accused the Senate leadership of ejecting him from the Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee because of his strong criticism of failures in the government and the opposition.

Chicago, IL

