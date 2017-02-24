Kenya: Two Senators Removed From Watchdog Committee
Political interests ahead of the next general elections have been blamed for the removal of two senators from a powerful watchdog committee that is a thorn in the flesh of governors, due to its revelations that they are engaged in massive wastage of public funds. Nyamira Senator Kennedy Mong'are has accused the Senate leadership of ejecting him from the Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee because of his strong criticism of failures in the government and the opposition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC