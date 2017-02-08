Kenya: Two Arrested for Allegedly Defrauding TSS Companies
The two, who are directors of KAAB Investments, were arrested by CID officers at their offices on Wednesday and taken for interrogation at Urban Police headquarters. Mombasa Urban Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Jacob Kanake said the two allegedly colluded to get bank loans using TSS companies using the companies' documents in their possession.
