Kenya to start direct U.S. flights after security clearance

Kenyan airlines have been granted security clearance by U.S. authorities for direct flights to the United States, Kenya's minister of transport said on Thursday, having improved infrastructure at Nairobi's main airport. Kenya now has Category 1 security and safety status and hopes that will allow it to boost trade with the U.S. and increase its share of American tourists, James Macharia said.

