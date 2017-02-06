Kenya to spend over Sh200 billion to increase electricity connectivity
Kenya's Rural Electrification Authority will spend 2.1 billion U.S. dollars in the next five years to increase electricity connectivity in the country. REA Chairman Simon Gicharu said Monday the funds will be expended to connect all the public facilities such as churches, health centres, trading centres, mosques and public primary schools.
