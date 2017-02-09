Kenya: Ten Thousand Teachers Lined Up for Promotion
Interviews for new 10,000 principals, headmasters and deputies in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions will start on February 20. The Teachers Service Commission said the interviews will be conducted in Kisii, Kisumu, Kakamega, Eldoret, Nakuru, Embu, Machakos, Nyeri, Nairobi and Mombasa. A total of 20,057 teachers applied for the positions, which will see them promoted to Job Groups K, M and N. The new recruitment policy was launched last year after the TSC stopped promoting teachers based on the number of years in service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC