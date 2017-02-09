Kenya: Ten Thousand Teachers Lined Up...

Kenya: Ten Thousand Teachers Lined Up for Promotion

Read more: AllAfrica.com

Interviews for new 10,000 principals, headmasters and deputies in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions will start on February 20. The Teachers Service Commission said the interviews will be conducted in Kisii, Kisumu, Kakamega, Eldoret, Nakuru, Embu, Machakos, Nyeri, Nairobi and Mombasa. A total of 20,057 teachers applied for the positions, which will see them promoted to Job Groups K, M and N. The new recruitment policy was launched last year after the TSC stopped promoting teachers based on the number of years in service.

Chicago, IL

