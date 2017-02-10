Kenya: Teachers Told to Ignore Order ...

Kenya: Teachers Told to Ignore Order to Work on Weekends

2 hrs ago

Kenya National Union of Teachers secretary-general Wilson Sossion has told teachers to defy an order by their employer to report to work on weekends. In a circular dated February 2, Nancy Macharia, the chief executive officer of the Teachers Service Commission , told teachers to seek written permission to be away from their institutions when co-curricular activities are taking place on weekends or public holidays.

Chicago, IL

