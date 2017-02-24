Kenya: State to Allocate Sh10bn for L...

Kenya: State to Allocate Sh10bn for Lamu Port Project

Transport Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera said 20 per cent of the work has been done and the government will allocate Sh10 billion to the port project in the next financial year. He said the government has already paid Sh4.6 billion to the contractor while another Sh2.9 billion would be paid before the end of this year.

Chicago, IL

