Kenya: State Doubles Relief Food Supply As Drought Bites
Devolution CS Mwangi Kiunjuri with Nyeri leaders distribute relief food to Lamuria residents in Kieni, Nyeri County on February 16, 2017. The government has doubled relief food rations to reach 3 million people, up from an initial 1.3 million Kenyans, State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu has said.
