Kenya: Senate Committee to Meet Health Officials Over Doctors Strike

The Senate Health Committee is Wednesday morning expected to meet with senior officials from the Ministry of Health with respect to the ongoing strike. The officials are expected to outline to the committee measures taken to bring an end to the two month industrial action, which has paralysed operations in public hospitals countrywide.

Chicago, IL

