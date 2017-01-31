Kenya: Senate Committee to Meet Health Officials Over Doctors Strike
The Senate Health Committee is Wednesday morning expected to meet with senior officials from the Ministry of Health with respect to the ongoing strike. The officials are expected to outline to the committee measures taken to bring an end to the two month industrial action, which has paralysed operations in public hospitals countrywide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC