Kenya: Reforms in Business Luring Investments in Kenya - Statehouse
Sustained Government reforms in business and industry has attracted investments in various sectors of the economy in the past three years. State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu has listed several international and local companies that have invested in the country including Wrigley's Sh5.8 billion plant in Machakos and GZI's Sh10 billion can manufacturing facility.
