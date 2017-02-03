Kenya: Pull Out Army From Somalia, Op...

Kenya: Pull Out Army From Somalia, Opposition Tells Kenyatta

The Democratic Party wants the Kenya Defence Forces withdrawn from Somalia and deployed instead to conduct surveillance in this country. In a statement to the Nation, Secretary-General Jacob Haji urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to recall the soldiers from the UN peace-keeping mission following recurrent attacks in northern Kenya by terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

