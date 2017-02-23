Kenya: Politicians Plot to Bring Back Office of Prime Minister
Kenyans could once again be saddled with the position of a prime minister if politicians have their way in carving the Constitution. Jubilee and Nasa, however, may not succeed in clipping the powers of the Judiciary, which has been making rulings that have raffled political feathers.
