Kenya Police offer Ksh2M reward for info on terror suspects

2 hrs ago

The Kenya Police is giving out a Ksh 2million reward to any Kenyan who will give information that will lead to the arrest of seven terror suspects linked to recent attacks in the North Eastern region. The suspects are Abdullahi Issack Diyat aka Ubeyd, Ahmed Maalim Bashir, Sharif Sheikh Arab, Andikadir Haret Mohamed Yussuf Kuno and Ahmed Mahat Mohammed aka Jerry.Others include Idriss Ismael Issack and a Mohammed In a statement sent to the newsroom, the inspector general of police says he believes the seven were behind the planning and execution of attacks at Bisharo Lodge in October 2016, Jabane Hotel attack in January 2017 and Arabia Police camp in February 2017.

Chicago, IL

