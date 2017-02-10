Kenya police arrest US diplomat for f...

Kenya police arrest US diplomat for fleeing accident scene

20 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

A Kenyan police official and a witness say a U.S. diplomat has been arrested for allegedly fleeing a scene of an accident after allegedly brandishing his gun at the other driver in the accident. Robinson Thuku, police chief in Nairobi's central business district, said the diplomat was involved in an accident which he fled before police apprehended him and disarmed him.

Chicago, IL

