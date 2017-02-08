Kenya: Plans to Enrol Voters Living Abroad Suspended

Close to four million Kenyans risk being locked out of the General Election, with only a week before the voter registration deadline lapses, the Electoral Commission has warned. Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati said on Tuesday that plans to enrol Kenyan voters living abroad had been suspended, adding that the diaspora voter registration would now be conducted only in Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda and South Africa.

