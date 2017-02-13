Kenya opts for web-based monitoring system in war against poor sanitation
A Community Led Total Sanitation hub has been established to bench mark public health activities in rural areas, a senior Ministry of Health official has said. Dr. James Mwitari, the Deputy Director of Public Health said the technology by health officials will facilitate rapid acceleration of the Open Defection Free campaign roadmap implementation.
