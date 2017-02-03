Kenya: Opposition Leaders Lack Ideas ...

Kenya: Opposition Leaders Lack Ideas on How to End Poverty, Says Ruto

Opposition leaders have no strategy on how to grow the economy and end poverty, Deputy President William Ruto has said. Mr Ruto said Kenyans will have to choose between "development conscious" Jubilee administration and the opposition, which has no growth agenda for the country, in the August elections.

