Kenya on international limelight as it hosts IAAF championships

Kenya inched closer to hosting the 2017 International Association of Athletics Federation W-U18 championships when the First Lady Margaret Kenyatta launched the official website for the iconic event. With only 134 days to the kick-off of the 10th edition of the IAAF championships in Nairobi slated for July 12- 16, the First Lady said the website will serve as the nerve centre of the championships, providing information to all stakeholders.

