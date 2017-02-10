Kenya offers 140,000 USD reward for information on 7 terror suspects

Kenyan police offered a total of 140,000 U.S. dollar bounty for information that will lead to arrest of seven terror suspects behind a series of attacks in northeast region along the Somalia border. Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinett also circulated photos of Abdikadir Haret Mohamed, Abdullahi Issack Diyat aka Ubeyd, Idriss Ismael Issack, Mohamed Yussuf Kuno aka Abu Ali, Ahmed Maalim Bashir, Sharif Sheikh Arab and Ahmed Mahat Mohamed aka Jerry who are armed and dangerous.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.