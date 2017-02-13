Kenya: More Pain At the Pump in Nairobi

Kenya: More Pain At the Pump in Nairobi

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The energy regulator has signalled more pain at the pump as it announced that petrol is up by Sh4.26 a litre to Sh100.27 in Nairobi in its latest review. Diesel is also up Sh5.03 a litre to Sh89.26 while kerosene is up Sh3.75 to Sh67.19 a litre, the Energy Regulatory Authority said Tuesday while citing a 20 per cent global increase in crude prices when the cargo was procured in December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,966 • Total comments across all topics: 278,849,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC