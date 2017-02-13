Kenya: More Pain At the Pump in Nairobi

The energy regulator has signalled more pain at the pump as it announced that petrol is up by Sh4.26 a litre to Sh100.27 in Nairobi in its latest review. Diesel is also up Sh5.03 a litre to Sh89.26 while kerosene is up Sh3.75 to Sh67.19 a litre, the Energy Regulatory Authority said Tuesday while citing a 20 per cent global increase in crude prices when the cargo was procured in December.

