Kenya medics union officials jailed f...

Kenya medics union officials jailed for not ending strike

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News Times

In this Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 file photo, Kenyan nurses and other health-workers on strike demonstrate over low pay at Uhuru Park in downtown Nairobi, Kenya. A Kenyan judge Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 has jailed seven officials of the medics union for failing to call off a two-month strike by doctors at public hospitals that has seen at least a dozen die due to lack of medical care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,320 • Total comments across all topics: 278,852,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC