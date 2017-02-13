Kenya medics union officials jailed for not ending strike

In this Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 file photo, Kenyan nurses and other health-workers on strike demonstrate over low pay at Uhuru Park in downtown Nairobi, Kenya. A Kenyan judge Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 has jailed seven officials of the medics union for failing to call off a two-month strike by doctors at public hospitals that has seen at least a dozen die due to lack of medical care.

