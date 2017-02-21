Kenya: Kenyatta Urges Kenyans to Pray...

Kenya: Kenyatta Urges Kenyans to Pray for the Nation Ahead of Polls

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on Kenyans to pray for the nation ahead of the General Election to be held on August 8. President Kenyatta has asked citizens to dedicate the first week of March towards praying for the peace and stability of the country saying development could only be achieved in a cohesive environment. "I call upon all Kenyans for one week in the month of March beginning Monday March 6 to pray for the peace of our beloved nation," he said.

Chicago, IL

