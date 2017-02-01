Kenya: Kenyatta, Opposition Clash Over Fraud Claims

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leaders Raila Odinga and Musalia Mudavadi on Wednesday clashed over claims of fraud in the ongoing voter registration. Speaking in Mombasa, President Kenyatta accused the Opposition of spreading lies and propaganda to tarnish the government's development record in the hope of winning the upcoming General Election on the basis of "falsehoods".

