Kenya: Kenyatta, Opposition Clash Over Fraud Claims
President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leaders Raila Odinga and Musalia Mudavadi on Wednesday clashed over claims of fraud in the ongoing voter registration. Speaking in Mombasa, President Kenyatta accused the Opposition of spreading lies and propaganda to tarnish the government's development record in the hope of winning the upcoming General Election on the basis of "falsehoods".
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC