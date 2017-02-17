Kenya: Kenyans Don't Mind Being Bribe...

Kenya: Kenyans Don't Mind Being Bribed for Votes - Poll

A majority of Kenyans would not mind voting for political aspirants who splash money and promise them rewards during election campaigns. Findings of a survey on voter bribery tendencies in the country reveal a deeply entrenched habit, with more than half of the respondents confessing that their choice of candidate is easily influenced when they are bribed.

