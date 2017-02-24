Kenya: Kanu Not Joining Main Opposition Party

Kanu on Thursday threw its weight behind President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election bid, ending speculation that it would join the Opposition's National Super Alliance . The party said while it would field candidates for all other elective seats, it would vote for President Kenyatta in the August 8 General Election in a decision that is a blow to Nasa, which had hoped to ride on Kanu's enormous influence in the vast Rift Valley region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.