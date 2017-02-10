Kenya: Judge Jails Doctors' Union Officials
Judge Hellen Wasilwa on Monday lifted the suspension on a one-month sentence she had imposed on the officials when they failed to comply with the court's conditions. She had asked top chiefs of Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union to call off their job boycott, now on its 72nd day, and engage the government in talks.
