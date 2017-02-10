Kenya: Judge Jails Doctors' Union Off...

Kenya: Judge Jails Doctors' Union Officials

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Judge Hellen Wasilwa on Monday lifted the suspension on a one-month sentence she had imposed on the officials when they failed to comply with the court's conditions. She had asked top chiefs of Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union to call off their job boycott, now on its 72nd day, and engage the government in talks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. Super Bowl
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,153 • Total comments across all topics: 278,818,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC