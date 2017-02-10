Kenya: Investigators - Akasha Drugs R...

Kenya: Investigators - Akasha Drugs Ring Smuggled Ivory

The four suspects being held in New York on drug-trafficking charges after extradition from Kenya are also thought to be heavily involved in the ivory trade, according to US-based investigators. Baktash and Ibrahim Akasha, brothers and Kenyan nationals, were arrested in Mombasa and flown to New York on January 30 along with Indian citizen Vijaygiri Goswami and Gulam Hussein, a Pakistani.

Chicago, IL

