Kenya: Govt Loses Round One in Sea Ro...

Kenya: Govt Loses Round One in Sea Row Case With Somalia

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Kenya has lost its bid to stop a case filed by Somalia over a maritime dispute from going to a full hearing. Judges at the International Court of Justice on Thursday dismissed the two reasons fronted by Kenya's lawyers that there exists an alternative method of resolving the matter and that the case is invalid because the alternative method had not been exhausted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,854 • Total comments across all topics: 278,533,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC