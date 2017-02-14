Kenya eyes great growth in film industry
Kenya's film industry generated 72 million U.S. dollars in 2016, creating direct and indirect employment to more than 100,000 people. Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Dr Ezekiel Mutua told a media briefing in Nairobi that with the new advancements in technology such as the emergence of Over the Top Service providers and Digital Television broadcasting, the industry promises to generate even more income in 2017.
