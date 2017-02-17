Kenya denies mass mobile phone surveillance plan
Kenyan mobile phone firms have been ordered to install equipment to allow the telecommunications regulator to monitor activity on their networks. It means the Communications Authority of Kenya would have the ability to listen to calls, read messages and view financial transactions.
