Kenya declares drought a national disaster

The Kenyan government has declared the current drought affecting 23 arid and semi-arid counties and pockets of other areas a national disaster. President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday called on all stakeholders to support the government by upscaling drought mitigation programs as the severe drought has left over 2 million people in urgent need of food assistance.

Chicago, IL

