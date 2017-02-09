Kenya court quashes government order ...

Kenya court quashes government order to close refugee camp

15 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Friday, Aug. 5, 2011, file photo, tents are seen at the UNHCR's Ifo Extension camp outside Dadaab, eastern Kenya, 100 kilometers from the Somali border. A Kenyan court on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 declared illegal a government order to close the world's largest refugee camp and send more than 200,000 people back to war-torn Somalia.

Chicago, IL

