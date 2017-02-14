Kenya court jails doctors' union offi...

Kenya court jails doctors' union officials over strike

14 hrs ago

With no clear end to the strike in sight, Judge Hellen Wasilwa said she could not delay further the contempt of court sentence she had suspended earlier on the condition that the doctors call off their strike. In a show of solidarity, doctors belonging to the Kenya Medical Association announced after the ruling that they would join the strike.

