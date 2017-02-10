Kenya: Chebukati - Voter Listing Will End on February14
All forms of voter registration will end on February 14, electoral commission chairman Wafula Chebukati has said, dashing the hopes of politicians planning to get more voters registered via the continuous registration provided for in the law. Mr Chebukati told MPs at the meeting of the leadership of the National Assembly in Mombasa that the closure is necessary to give the commission time to audit the register and clean it up in preparation for the General Election.
