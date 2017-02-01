Kenya Airways Offers Free Upgrades
Kenya Airways has offered free upgrades from Economy Class to Business Class for some randomly selected passengers to mark its 40th anniversary celebrations. Hallie Josephus, Otoo Desmond, and Venter Hermanus were among the many randomly selected winners that were upgraded to fly in the airline's prestigious Business Class, otherwise known as Premier World.
