Kenya: Agency to Test Drivers for Alc...

Kenya: Agency to Test Drivers for Alcohol at Bus Stations

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

According to the National Transport and Safety Authority's road safety enforcement director Njeri Waithaka, the agency's officials will be stationed at the exit of all bus stations in major towns countrywide in a bid to ensure that only compliant matatu drivers are allowed to drive. Speaking during a road safety awareness at Nairobi's Machakos Country Bus Station, Ms Waithaka said the new strategy, aimed at curbing road accidents, will be implemented in all major bus stations in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru and Eldoret.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,065 • Total comments across all topics: 278,597,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC