Kenya: Agency to Test Drivers for Alcohol at Bus Stations

According to the National Transport and Safety Authority's road safety enforcement director Njeri Waithaka, the agency's officials will be stationed at the exit of all bus stations in major towns countrywide in a bid to ensure that only compliant matatu drivers are allowed to drive. Speaking during a road safety awareness at Nairobi's Machakos Country Bus Station, Ms Waithaka said the new strategy, aimed at curbing road accidents, will be implemented in all major bus stations in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru and Eldoret.

