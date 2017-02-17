Kenya: 3 Million Kenyans Need Relief Aid

The Secretary of Communication and State House Spokesperson, Mr Manoah Esipisu, in his weekly address to the media in Nairobi on Sunday, said the number had doubled from 1.3 million in August 2016. He said 300,000 of those affected were in the non-arid and semi-arid areas, representing about 20 per cent of the population in pastoral areas and 18 per cent in marginal agricultural areas.

