Kenya: 1,700 SMEs to Get Boost From Loan Plan
About 1,700 small and medium-sized Enterprises will benefit from the Inuka Enterprise programme this year by the Kenya banking industry. "Banks through KBA are making strides in tailoring their loan products to grow this market segment despite the recent enactment of interest rate capping law," said Andrew Githaiga, a representative of KBA during a business growth programme forum organised by Kenya Association of Manufacturers in Nairobi.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
