Kenya: 1,700 SMEs to Get Boost From Loan Plan

About 1,700 small and medium-sized Enterprises will benefit from the Inuka Enterprise programme this year by the Kenya banking industry. "Banks through KBA are making strides in tailoring their loan products to grow this market segment despite the recent enactment of interest rate capping law," said Andrew Githaiga, a representative of KBA during a business growth programme forum organised by Kenya Association of Manufacturers in Nairobi.

Chicago, IL

