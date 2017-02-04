Industry and investment in Kenya on the move, President says
President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced announced the resumption of the assembling of passenger vehicles by Peugeot Group, saying industry and investment in the country are on the move. "The investment signed today by the Peugeot Group to locally assemble motor vehicles in our country at a plant which will be announced in due course is most welcome," President Kenyatta said.
