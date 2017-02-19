IMF to Help Somalia Print First Banknotes in a Quarter Century
International Monetary Fund is backing Somalia's plans to replace tattered currency notes that were printed before the Horn of Africa nation plunged into civil war almost three decades ago. The new Somali shilling notes may come into circulation this year, alongside the dollar that's been the main means of payment, and will replace fake or old currency in circulation, said Samba Thiam, the IMF's country head.
