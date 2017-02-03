"I never imagined using dance to reac...

"I never imagined using dance to reach street kids."

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Switched

It is my great privilege to partner with the two organizations described in the guest post by Rebecca Davis, Executive Director of MindLeaps . It's laughable to think that street kids--the hasslers and hustlers that plague many people's daily commutes in Nairobi or Kigali--can show up promptly each morning during a months-long welding apprenticeship requiring discipline and persistence or that being a single link in a fluid chain of choreographed dance is the re-entry point back into the formal education system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,205 • Total comments across all topics: 278,555,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC