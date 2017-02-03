"I never imagined using dance to reach street kids."
It is my great privilege to partner with the two organizations described in the guest post by Rebecca Davis, Executive Director of MindLeaps . It's laughable to think that street kids--the hasslers and hustlers that plague many people's daily commutes in Nairobi or Kigali--can show up promptly each morning during a months-long welding apprenticeship requiring discipline and persistence or that being a single link in a fluid chain of choreographed dance is the re-entry point back into the formal education system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC