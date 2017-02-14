'I Don't Think Her Heart Will Ever Li...

'I Don't Think Her Heart Will Ever Like This Baby'

Akinyi was only 11 years old when three men broke into her home in Kericho, Kenya, in December 2007, as post-election violence raged, and gang raped her and her mother. Akinyi became pregnant, but did not want anything to do with the baby girl she bore.

