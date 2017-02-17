Hindu Shiva temple in western Kenya, where seekers petition God to fulfill wishes
Kamleshwar Mahadev Temple in Kibigori in Kisumu County of western Kenya reportedly attracts many devoted seekers who visit this Hindu temple to pray to Almighty to fulfill their wishes. Many specially come to this remote open-to-all Hindu temple from far-flung areas to seek blessings when starting a new project/venture or there is new addition in the family, and participate in various pujas conducted to honor Lord Shiva, reports suggest.
