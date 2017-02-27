Head teacher in Africa thanks kind-he...

Head teacher in Africa thanks kind-hearted High Wycombe school for book donation

A head teacher from Africa has sent a video message to a school in High Wycombe, thanking staff and students for donating scores of text books over the last decade. The head of the Nyammimie Secondary School in Nairobi, Kenya, messaged The Highcrest Academy via social media to tell of her gratitude.

Chicago, IL

