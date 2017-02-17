France values Kenya as a strategic pa...

France values Kenya as a strategic partner, says French envoy

Read more: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

France values Kenya as a strategic, economic, diplomatic and development partner in the region, the incoming French Ambassador to Kenya, Antoine Sivan, has said. Ambassador Sivan said France is proud of its privileged dialogue and relations with Kenya - one of the key players in Africa.

Chicago, IL

