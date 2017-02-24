Fox Apologizes For 24: Legacy Using Footage From An Actual Terrorist Attack

Expectations were high among many 24 fans when Fox debuted its brand new series 24: Legacy this earlier this month, but viewers got something they weren't expecting during a recent installment. The fourth episode of the first season aired on February 20, and it featured footage from a 2013 terrorist attack in Nairobi that resulted in the deaths of 75 people at a shopping mall and left 175 people injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cinema Blend News.