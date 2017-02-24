Fox Apologizes For 24: Legacy Using F...

Fox Apologizes For 24: Legacy Using Footage From An Actual Terrorist Attack

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cinema Blend News

Expectations were high among many 24 fans when Fox debuted its brand new series 24: Legacy this earlier this month, but viewers got something they weren't expecting during a recent installment. The fourth episode of the first season aired on February 20, and it featured footage from a 2013 terrorist attack in Nairobi that resulted in the deaths of 75 people at a shopping mall and left 175 people injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cinema Blend News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,880 • Total comments across all topics: 279,131,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC